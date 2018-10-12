The Most Romantic Moment Of Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

If you blinked, you might have missed what was clearly the most romantic moment of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding ceremony.

As Eugenie was escorted down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew, Brooksbank made sure to wear his glasses in order to see his gorgeous wife-to-be approaching him down the aisle.

When she reached him, after he had taken in her loveliness, Brooksbank handed his glasses to his best man for safekeeping.

The 32-year-old groom arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle without his tortoise shell frames — but made sure to keep them handy for his bride’s entrance.

As Eugenie, 28, was about to enter the church, Brooksbank put them on so that he could watch her walk towards him.

Social media exploded over the tender moment. Fans of the royal family were swooning over Jack’s glasses on, glasses off gesture.

“Did Jack wear his glasses so he could see her walk down the aisle?” one Twitter user captioned a GIF of actress Kristen Bell.

Thankfully, Brooksbank kept his spectacles on to admire his bride’s gorgeous Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos gown. The gown featured a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt as well as a sweetheart neckline.

The stunning dress also had a deep back, showing off a scar from an eight-hour scoliosis operation that Princess Eugenie endured when she was 12-years-old.

Eugenie also wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was made in 1919. The tiara was reported by People to be the bride’s “something borrowed” for her wedding day.

The princess wore diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from the groom.

Eugenie’s young cousins, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, served as a page boy and bridesmaid for the couple. George and Charlotte are the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The children also served in the same capacity for their Uncle Prince Harry’s wedding.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Eugenie borrowed some of the more classic ideas from other royal brides — including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Both Eugenie and Kate arrived in style in the same car for their nuptials, using Queen Elizabeth II’s vintage 1988 Rolls Royce Phantom VI.

Eugenie and Meghan both married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the blessing of Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles also took place in 2005.

For the weddings of Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie, both shared the spotlight with their sisters as maids of honor. While Pippa Middleton’s toned backside garnered a lot of attention in a form-fitting white dress which she sported on Kate Middleton’s big day, Princess Beatrice broke royal tradition by reading a passage from The Great Gatsby during Eugenie’s ceremony.