Martellus Bennett Attacks Fox Announcers For Taking ‘Shots’ At Odell Beckham Jr. On Thursday Night Football

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett was critical of Fox commentators on Twitter for what he saw as taking shots at superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Former NFL player Martellus Bennett took to Twitter to call out Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for taking what he saw as gratuitous shots at superstar Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday Night Football.

Bennett, a former NFL pass catcher for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots, tweeting that the announcers were attempting to “vilify” Beckham and suggested they were pointing their criticism in the wrong direction.

“Man these commentators have taken 150 shots at Odell tonight. Shut the f*** up. Talk about the game stop trying to vilify every single thing he does. The giants are a bad team and it’s not because of him. Criticize how bad eli is playing.” Bennett tweeted.

“Criticize the play calling. Criticize the lack of effort on defense. Criticize how bad eli is playing. Criticize the coaches ability to get the team ready to play at a high level. Why criticize this guy the whole game?” Bennett continued.

Bennett added that he feels there are only two players on the team that give their all in performances on the field, tweeting, “Two people you can clearly see giving everything they got OBJ and Saquon.”

Beckham has been the subject of a lot of controversies lately, mostly due to his comments stemming from the New York Giants’ frustrating season, in which they’ve only won one game of the six they’ve played.

Beckham made some eyebrow-raising comments that seem very critical of quarterback Eli Manning and the team’s offense as a whole to ESPN’s Josina Anderson and rapper Lil Wayne last week, saying, “Uhh, I don’t know [about Manning]. “I feel like … he’s not going to get out of the pocket. We know Eli’s not going to run it. Can he still throw it? Yeah. It’s cool catching it shallow and trying to take it, but I want to go over the top of somebody.

“We’re only 1-3. The year we went 11-5 [in 2016], we were 2-3. We ended up being 2-3 after five games. So you never know when you can go on a run. But It’s just a matter of when we’re going to go on a run.” Beckham continued. “How come we can’t throw the ball for more than 20 yards? How come we don’t attempt or try to throw the ball for more than 20 yards?

“Those are questions that we have to figure out, but for now I would say it’s our heart, it’s our energy. It’s what we bring when we line up before the game, all of that, that counts.”

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was “absolutely livid” about the comments. Per Glazer, Beckham was told to apologize to his teammates at a team meeting last Saturday night, where he admitted it was the “wrong message” and the star wide receiver was fined for the comments.