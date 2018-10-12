Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Bronze During PDA-Filled Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez was a bronze beauty on Thursday night as she hit the town with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

According to an October 12 report by the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez stunned as she donned bronze from head to toe. The singer and actress wore a two-piece outfit, which included a long-sleeved, bronze colored turtleneck — and matching baggy pants.

JLo also wore a trendy pair of sunglasses and suede work boots with a chunky heel, accessorizing with hoop earrings. The superstar wore her long hair down in natural-looking waves, and showed off her new bangs in the process.

Lopez carried her phone in her hand, and cuddled up to her beau as the couple headed to celebrity hot spot — Craig’s in West Hollywood — on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was dressed to the nines as he wore a dress shirt under a navy sweater. He completed his ensemble with a checkered tie paired with gray dress pants. He also donned a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a watch on his wrist. He smiled as he and his girlfriend were spotted holding each other close during their date night.

As many fans already know, JLo and A-Rod began dating in early 2017, RedBook details. The couple first met back in 2005 at a Yankees game, when Rodriguez still played for the baseball team. Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony at the time.

The pair officially made their public debut as a couple in March of 2017, and have been nearly inseparable ever since. The lovebirds seemingly never miss a chance to gush over one another, and have taken to social media to reveal snapshots of their personal lives — including the blending of their families.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is very serious. Over the course of the summer, the singer reportedly caught a case of baby fever after watching the retired baseball player spend time with his children on Father’s Day.

“During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, JLo reportedly shook it off quickly, and realized how happy she is with her currently life. She still might like to make A-Rod her husband in the future.

“After a little more thinking, she’s realizing what they have together already is great, and she would be just as happy with the family she has now. She is actually mostly looking forward to making Alex her future husband instead of her future baby daddy. That is her priority moving forward,” the source added of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship.