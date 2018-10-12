MMA Rumors: Daniel Cormier Reveals Two Potential Opponents For His Last UFC Fight

Will Daniel Cormier retire as a UFC champ?

Since beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier revealed his plan to permanently end his mixed martial arts career after two more fights. As of now, he is scheduled to make his first title defense as the UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis.

Most people are surprised by Daniel Cormier’s decision to accept the fight with Derrick Lewis. It has been only three months since he last entered the octagon, and he is still recovering from a hand injury that he acquired from fighting Stipe Miocic. According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the UFC gave Cormier an offer that he can’t resist.

Daniel Cormier is also very confident that he can win against Derrick Lewis in their upcoming UFC 230 bout. Cormier believes that Lewis is an easier opponent than Stipe Miocic as he has a limited fighting style.

Regarding his last UFC fight, Cormier could choose between former UFC champions Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar.

“Maybe this will be a blessing in disguise, the fact that I don’t have a crazy, long fight camp to beat myself down. That may prolong it for me, but right now, I think I have this one and maybe one more. I can still fight in March and hit my retirement date. The one opponent that would matter to me most is Jones, because he’s beaten me twice. The one that would mean more financially would be Lesnar. I think I would always pick the one that means more, but my wife might have something to say about that.”

UFC 230’s Derrick Lewis: I believe that Stipe Miocic really deserves title shot vs. Daniel Cormier https://t.co/AiuypQkGMG — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 12, 2018

When he defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, Daniel Cormier called out Brock Lesnar. The WWE superstar immediately entered the octagon, shoved Cormier, and engaged in a heated exchange of words. Bringing Lesnar back to the Octagon will not only be good for Cormier’s purse but also for the UFC. As of now, Lesnar is under the USADA anti-doping program and could return in early 2019.

Meanwhile, despite their unpleasant past, Daniel Cormier still considered the potential rematch with Jon Jones as the fight that matters to him the most. Jones defeated Cormier twice, but their last fight was overturned to a no contest after “Bones” tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. After serving a lengthy suspension, Jones is set to fight again in the Octagon, facing Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 for the soon-to-be-vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Beating Jones before officially hanging up the gloves would undeniably cement Cormier’s status as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.