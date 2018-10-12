Olivia Culpo Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Off The Shoulder, Cleavage Revealing Robe

American model and Miss Universe 2012 pageant winner Olivia Culpo commands attention in her sexy and sultry Instagram photos. She isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her sculpted figure and busty chest. In her latest snap, she’s perched on her bed wearing a fuzzy blue robe that hangs off her shoulders and teases her followers with her bra-less cleavage.

Culpo has one leg crossed over the other with one of her elbows perched on her knee and her hand revealing trendy white-manicured nails. Her face is made up with thick black lashes and winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and contoured eyebrows. Her brown hair is held back in a thick-flowing ponytail and she’s added silver hoop earrings to the ensemble. With her head tilted slightly to the side and her lips parted, she gazes at the camera, drawing the eye down her flawless shoulders and chest to her cleavage.

The model captioned the photo “Good morning busiest week ever!!!!!!!,” most likely referring to the fact that she’s currently working on two films, The Swing Of Things and Tired Lungs. Fans were quick to post messages calling her “gorgeous,” “sexy,” and a “goddess.”

One fan commented, “Whoever did this glam is UNREAL,” while another wrote, “[You] look incredible babe you’re so stunning.”

This week, the Inquisitr reported that Culpo and football player Danny Amendola are set to get engaged soon. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple, who got back together recently, are “very happy.”

“Olivia and Danny are better than they’ve ever been this time around.”

The announcement comes as a surprise given that the couple broke up in March of this year after almost two years of dating. At the time, Culpo commented to Access Live about the breakup, reported Hollywood Life.

“Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

Reports circulated that the reason for the breakup was that Culpo did not want to move to Florida where Amendola recently signed on with the Miami Dolphins after four years with the Patriots.

In September, just a few months following the breakup, Culpo announced that they were back together in an Instagram story. Next to an adorable shot of the two kissing while Culpo visited Amendola in Miami, she wrote, “sugar.”

Neither Culpo nor Amendola have commented on the engagement reports.