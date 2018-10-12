When Asked If She And Donald Have A Good Marriage After Cheating Allegations, Melania Trump Says ‘We’re Fine’

The First Lady has finally opened up about allegations of her husband cheating, saying it is 'not concern' for her.

Melania Trump had long remained quiet about the many allegations that her husband had cheated on her in the months after she gave birth to their son, but has finally broken her silence — to say it’s not really a concern for her.

Trump has been accused of cheating on Melania with adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal in the months after she gave birth to Barron. Donald had initially denied any knowledge of a hush money payment to Daniels but has since admitted that he paid her off to stay silent about the alleged affair. Melania finally addressed the scandals in an interview with ABC News.

“It is not concern and focus of mine,” said the First Lady (via Hollywood Life).

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage. … Media what is speculating, yeah. It’s not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true.”

Melania was then asked if she and Donald Trump have a “good marriage,” and she offered something of a non-committal answer.

“Yes, we are fine,” she answered, adding that the media’s speculation about the marriage is “not always correct.”

Melania on Claims of Trump's Infidelity: 'We Are Fine' https://t.co/z6R2GJF6KP — The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) October 12, 2018

The answer has caught the attention of the internet, with many noting that Melania didn’t offer much resistance to the rumors that she and Donald have a marriage of convenience. Past reports claimed that the two essentially live separate lives, with the Washington Post reporting that the two reside in separate wings of the White House and have different routines that rarely bring them into contact.

The report noted that Donald and Melania spend most of their free time apart as well, with Donald traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort to dine with wealthy friends and play golf while Melania often remains behind with Barron. Donald even spent both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day on the golf course, without Melania or Barron present.

These separate routines caused a bit of a stir earlier this year. On the night that Stormy Daniels gave a nationally televised interview spilling details about her alleged affair with Donald, Melania Trump stayed behind at Mar-a-Lago while Donald returned to Washington alone. She stayed there for several days, hundreds of miles from her president.