Stephen Miller’s Third Grade Teacher Suspended After Mocking Him For ‘Eating Glue’ As A Student

Controversial Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller's third grade teacher has been placed on "home assignment" for revealing details about Miller as a kid.

the teacher who claimed she taught controversial senior Trump administration policy adviser Stephen Miller in third grade and added to The Hollywood Reporter that Miller ate glue as a kid has reportedly been suspended from her job.

The teacher, Nikki Fiske, described Miller as “a strange dude,” saying Miller would “pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off, and then eat it.”

While Fiske didn’t feel that Miller had any problems academically, she noted a few strange habits she noticed in Miller.

“I remember being concerned about him — not academically. He was OK with that, though I could never read his handwriting. But he had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time,” she said.

“I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk—he always had stuff mashed up in there.” she continued.

She noted she had a lot of “concerns” about Miller as a child but the school’s principal “took some white-out and blanked out all my comments.”

“Of course, Stephen wasn’t political then — it wasn’t until later that he started to make waves,” Fiske wrote.

In response to the comments, according to the Los Angelos Times, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has since placed Fiske on “home assignment” while they make a final decision on what to do with her.

A spokesman for the district told the Times that they were very concerned about “her release of student information.”

Miller has been the subject of much criticism since his rise to prominence with the Trump administration. He was cited as the driving force behind the administration’s super hard-line immigration policy that’s established a Muslim travel ban and separates illegal immigrant families at the border.

The backlash against Miller has been pretty convincing, causing multiple people in his life to make public comments decrying Miller and his beliefs.

Last month, Miller’s former rabbi, Rabbi Neil Comess-Daniels, opened up about Miller’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, saying it was “completely antithetical to everything I know about Judaism, Jewish law and Jewish values.”

In August, David S. Glosser, Miller’s uncle and a retired neuropsychologist, penned an op-ed about Miller in Politico calling him “an immigration hypocrite.”

Glosser told The Huffington Post that Miller likely views certain ethnicities as “unworthy or inherently unsuited to life” in America.

Before getting involved with the Trump administration, Miller worked as a staffer for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) and Rep. Michele Bachman (R-Minn.) and is close with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, the proponent of far-right populism in Europe and the former head of Breitbart News.