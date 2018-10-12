‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera Finally Revealed?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the week will end with a bang in Salem and that fans may get their first glimpse of a revamped EJ Dimera.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will be seen tending to her secret “patient” while in Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) warehouse in Nashville. The patient’s identity seemingly won’t be identified just yet, but fans believe that he may be EJ DiMera.

Although the role of EJ was previously played by James Scott, it seems that the actor does not have any interest in returning to the soap opera to reprise the fan-favorite character. This means that if DOOL wants EJ back, they need to recast him. Actor Trey Baxter will play the mysterious patient, and he could be revealed as the soap’s new EJ DiMera.

Although Days of our Lives has not confirmed or denied recasting the role of EJ, fans are very torn about the possibility. Some fans believe that only James Scott can play the character and would rather have the DiMera family member dead than recast. However, others miss the character and think that he should be recast if Scott has no interest in returning to the show.

DOOL fans are known for being picky about their recasts and also spoke harshly about actor Billy Flynn taking over the role of Chad DiMera. However, the majority of viewers seem to like the casting decision now that they’ve had time to get used to it. The same goes for actress Marci Miller, who took over the role of Abigail Deveraux from Kate Mansi.

Meanwhile, Friday in Salem will not only focus on the rumored new EJ DiMera. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) won’t be able to hide their love for each other any longer. The couple will give in to their passion and end up in bed together.

They have been pining away for one another for months now, and fans of the couple are glad to see them back together. However, Nicole’s husband, Xander, may have something to say about the reunion if he gets wind of the couple hitting the sheets together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will tell Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about baby Bonnie, revealing that Kate has another grandchild. Kate will likely be shocked by the revelation, as Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) refuses to continue playing her mother’s twisted games.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.