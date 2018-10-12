Watch Croatia Vs. England UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

England look for revenge against the team that knocked them out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia, in a UEFA Nations League clash on Friday.

For the first time since the tiny nation of Croatia sent England home from the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a dramatic extra-time goal, as The Guardian recounts, the two sides will meet on the pitch — this time in what likely amounts to a relegation playoff in Group A4 of the UEFA Nations League. But even though the game will live stream from Croatia, the team’s home advantage will be nullified by the fact that there will be no supporters in the seats.

After an ugly racial incident before a June 2015 Euro qualifier against Italy, UEFA slapped Croatia with the penalty of playing their next two home matches in closed-door stadiums, according to The Evening Standard. Friday’s Nations League showdown will be the second match in that penalty, hosted by the tiny Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, whose 8,200 seats will remain vacant.

But the game will be televised and streamed live around the world, allowing England fans to see what the young side assembled by Manager Gareth Southgate can do against Croatia Captain Luka Modric and his team. Though superstar striker Harry Kane is expected to start up front, Southgate has picked seven uncapped players for the match, in a lineup that features no players at all with more than 50 international appearances, according to The Daily Star.

Harry Kane will lead a highly inexperienced side into Croatia Friday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Croatia vs. England UEFA Nations League match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at what will be an empty 8,200-seat Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia, on Friday, October 12. In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:30 Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at midnight on Friday night/Saturday morning.

With Spain topping Group A4 after spanking the World Cup finalists 6-0, per The Guardian, and getting past England 2-1, Friday’s match appears to be a must-win for both sides. The loser would need to win both of the final two group stage matches in November, and Spain would need to lose both of their upcoming games, to even have a chance of topping the group and advancing, according to the particularly confusing UEFA Nations League rules.

