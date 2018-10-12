After Princess Eugenie’s Nuptials, The Next Royal Wedding Could Be A Long Way Off

Princess Eugenie’s nuptials mean that there have been two royal weddings this year. Fans of the British Royal family must surely be feeling spoiled with the array of gowns, fascinators, and coattails they’ve been privy to in 2018. But it looks like they’ll have to be satisfied with what they’ve seen so far because the next royal wedding could be a long way off.

As The Sun reports, none of the young British royals are engaged now that Eugenie has married Jack Brooksbank. Meghan Markle snatched one of their most eligible bachelors earlier this year, so that’s another one out of the running.

Eugenie’s sister, Beatrice, is also single at the moment, The Sun notes, and there’s no indication that she plans to get married anytime soon. Their cousins Peter and Zara Phillips are also married. Peter got married in 2008 while Zara got married in 2011. She was pregnant at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding and gave birth to a baby girl a month later in June.

As for the other royal families in Europe, there are a couple of people who are still single.

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark is still unmarried according to a February 2018 article on The Huffington Post. He is the youngest child of King Constantine and Queen Anne Marie of Greece and is 31-years-old, Royal Central reports. He works as a financial analyst in New York and deals with hedge funds at his job.

He lives his life away from the spotlight and keeps his social media profile private, so perhaps, if he does get married it will be a low-key affair. Fun fact: he is related to the Britsh royal children and grandchildren as Prince Phillip is his grandfather’s cousin.

Twenty-five year old Prince Joachim of Belgium is also single, according to The Huffington Post. He’s also pretty absent from social media as well but there are some details of his life that are known to the public. He went to university in Milan and England and studied economics, management, and finance. Like the royal men in Britain, Joachim has gone into a career in the armed services as he is currently an officer in the Belgian navy.

In a movie about Belgium's royal family, the guy to play Prince Joachim is totally @TomFelton! http://t.co/y41KGrWcVR pic.twitter.com/BSSWB8L8BI — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) October 1, 2015

There are some eligible royal bachelors outside of Europe as well. Some of these unmarried prospects include Prince Mateen of Brunei, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan, Crown Prince Hamdan of Dubai, and King Leruo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation.