The Secret Behind Princess Eugenie’s Backless Wedding Gown

Princess Eugenie of York made quite a fashion statement on her wedding day as she wore a backless dress that had revealed a long-forgotten triumph held by the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The ninth in line to the British throne wore a dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, co-founders of the brand Peter Pilotto, for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank reported USA Today.

The princess specifically asked for a low back on her gown, which would show off a scar from her childhood battle with scoliosis.

USA Today reported that Princess Eugenie’s choice to showcase her health struggle came as no surprise to those close to the royal.

In 2002, at age 12, Eugenie endured a difficult 8-hour operation, where a pair of eight-inch titanium rods were inserted near her spine, affixed with one-and-a-half-inch screws, reported USA Today.

She noted her decision to show off her scar during an interview with ITV.

Toby Melville / WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars,” she remarked. “I think it’s really special to stand up for that.”

It was noted during the broadcast of the ceremony that several of the doctors and nurses involved in Eugenie’s surgery were in attendance for the wedding. ITV confirmed this information, reporting that representatives from the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust were in attendance at the ceremony.

The princess also remarked to ITV, “I’m patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday, but it’s a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.”

The stunning gown also included, per USA Today, a corset and underskirt, a fitted bodice, voluminous skirt, and long train. The dress’ neckline formed a shallow V-neck that was sweet and not too revealing. The emphasis of the dress was all in the back.

Victoria Jones / WPA Pool/Getty Images

The princess’ dress also included meaningful symbolism: a Thistle for Scotland as Eugenie and her groom share a love for Balmoral; a Shamrock for Ireland, which represents Eugenie’s maternal side of the family; the York Rose; and ivy, which alludes to the pair’s dwelling.

Instead of the traditional veil, Eugenie donned a sparkling Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. The gorgeous statement headpiece was loaned to her by her grandmother, the queen.

The gleaming headpiece was crafted by Boucheron in 1919 and features diamonds and emeralds set in platinum noted USA Today.

Princess Eugenie worked hand-in-hand with the designers to create her stunning wedding day look, noted a press release from the royal family.