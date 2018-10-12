Historians Find ‘Highly Compelling’ Evidence To Prove Noah’s Ark Actually Existed

Could a remote Mediterranean island provide the key to unlock one of the Bible's greatest mysteries?

The biblical story of Noah’s Ark is as old as time but to date, there’s been no proof it was actually based on cold, hard fact, until now.

The Sun reports that “evidence” has been discovered on a Mediterranean Island which may lead to a breakthrough in proving the Old Testament tale of the Great Flood is actually true.

Noah and his Ark is one of the most well-known narratives in all of Christianity. The story goes, for the benefit of those at the back who skipped Sunday School, that God looked down one day and seeing “how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the Earth” decided to send a great flood our way and extinguish the lot of us.

Here’s the rub. Prior to getting all wrathful, God had spent a lot of time diligently creating things on earth. So the last thing the Almighty really wanted was to wipe everyone and their dog off the face of creation. In his wisdom, God decided to spare a dude called Noah and his family on the condition they’d build a big old boat. A boat big enough to contain at least two of every animal on the earth and save them from the high waters which were on their way.

Not wanting to, pardon the pun, rock the boat, Noah did what he was asked and helped preserve all life on planet earth.

Fast forward a few thousand years and outside of the true believers, many people are doubtful of the story of Noah’s Ark, but a YouTube channel called Mystery History hopes to change all of that. Here’s why.

Off the coast of Syria in the Mediterranean, there lies a little island called Ruad. Many moons ago, it was protected on all sides by an “incredible megalith wall.” Scholars agree that the island’s wall is a classic example of Roman architecture but remain unsure if it was built to deter foreign invaders or erected from fear of the sea and tsunamis.

Very little of the wall remains but an investigation by Mystery History throws shade on the official narrative. They suggest that the wall on Ruad Island is substantially older than has been previously thought.

They believe the society who built them were aware of the coming of a catastrophic flood. Yet despite their walls, they could not escape the inevitability of God’s terrible wrath and this pre-flood civilization was wiped out by the rising tides.

The narrator of the video explains, “The wall of Ruad’s condition, along with the inexplicable nature of its construction, is notably indicative of lost knowledge but subsequently evades current explanation.