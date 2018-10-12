Hoda Kotb’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Haley Joy Adorably Throws To Al Roker On ‘Today’

Hoda's daughter revealed her sweet nickname for Al in an adorable moment on the morning show.

Hoda Kotb’s adorable daughter Haley Joy had a very sweet shout out for her mom’s co-anchor Al Roker as she appeared on Today on October 11. Per Access Hollywood, Hoda’s baby girl was asked to toss to Al during a segment on the NBC morning show as her mom held her in her arms during a concert segment that featured big musical names including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Meghan Trainor.

As part of the NBC show’s #DayOfTheGirlToday broadcast, which celebrates successful, strong women, the 1-year-old was encouraged to introduce Al’s next segment.

Little Haley Joy then revealed her sweet nickname for the weatherman as she said his name into co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mic in the middle of New York City.

The little girl was asked, “Can you say Al Roker?” to which Haley adorably replied by calling him, “Al Coco.”

“Al Coco. Loving my Haley Joy,” Al then said.

Today shared the impossibly cute moment between the two on social media, posting a clip of the video to Twitter.

“.@hodakotb’s Haley Joy tossing to @alroker is honestly the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! #DayOfTheGirlTODAY,” the show captioned the adorable video.

The clip showed Kotb and Guthrie standing with their daughters alongside Kelly, Meghan, Jennifer, and even Michelle Obama as the ladies gathered together in the Big Apple for the very special episode.

Hoda also shared several photos of the moment the ladies appeared at the plaza at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan on October 11, uploading several sweet snaps of herself and her co-stars standing together with their little girls to her Instagram page.

The sweet moment between the mother/daughter duo came shortly after Kotb gushed over her daughter in a sweet post as she celebrated her 54th birthday back in August.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Per Good Housekeeping, Hoda shared a lovely family photo on her big day which showed her hugging Haley tightly as she played around in a paddling pool.

“54. And I get her. I can’t believe I get to do this.. #grateful,” the popular Today star captioned the family photo she shared with her close to 1 million followers earlier this year.

Last year, Kotb opened up about her decision to adopt Haley Joy with her boyfriend Joel Schiffman in which she revealed that her past battle with breast cancer left her unable to conceive a child of her own.

“One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom,” Hoda told People of her journey to motherhood.

“Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it,” she added.