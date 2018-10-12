Scott Disick & Girlfriend Sofia Richie Show Off PDA During Date Night

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were spotted out for a low key date night on Thursday, and they showed off some PDA in the process.

According to an October 12 report by Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were photographed leaving the Maddox gallery opening event in L.A. this week. The couple were dressed casually and held hands as they left the event.

Sofia donned a pair of ripped black jeans that showed off her tanned legs, and a black, long-sleeved sheer top, which showed off her black bra underneath. The model tucked the shirt into her pants, and completed the look by rocking black, strappy heels, and carrying a pink purse over her shoulder.

Richie wore her hair parted down the middle and styled straight. Her makeup look was flawless as she donned a pink lip and shimmering eyeshadow. She also wore a pair of large, hoop earrings, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and a ring on her finger.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a pair of army green cargo pants and a long-sleeved, black shirt. He added to the look with a pair of white sneakers and wore a gold chain around his neck.

Hollywood Life reports that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s date night was a huge love fest for the couple, who were spotted getting cozy with one another during the gallery opening.

“They seemed really smitten with one another, constantly smiling and making sure the other one was always close by. The couple talked to friends inside, but always stayed close and would constantly lock eyes and look at one another. It’s evident they really have feelings for each other,” an insider revealed, adding that Richie often called Disick “babe” to get his attention.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott and Sofia allegedly recently had a pregnancy scare. It all started when Richie reportedly woke up feeling ill and was worried about her body not feeling right.

Disick is said to have thought that her girlfriend may have been pregnant, having been through the symptoms of pregnancy three times before with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Sofia was totally not feeling well the other day and thought she might have been pregnant. She was nauseous all morning and feeling like something was horribly off with her body. Scott, who has been through it before with Kourtney, immediately thought Sofia might be carrying his baby and was surprisingly happy and excited,” an insider said.

However, Sofia Richie soon found out that she was not pregnant with Scott Disick’s baby, allegedly disappointing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was reportedly excited by the thought of having another child.