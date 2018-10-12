Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Share First Kiss During Royal Wedding Ceremony

Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank sealed their love with a sweet kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in front of family, friends, and royal well-wishers moments after they were pronounced husband and wife.

The couple, who were wed today, followed royal tradition of saving their first kiss as a married couple for the crowd that had gathered outside.

People Magazine reported that Princess Eugenie asked Brooksbank before the newlyweds smooched, “Do you want to kiss?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had their first kiss on the St. George’s Chapel steps this past May. Prince William and Kate Middleton had theirs on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

People reported that Princess Eugenie wore an open back dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, and an emerald-embellished tiara, the Greville Emerald Bandeau.

She also wore matching drop diamond and emerald earrings gifted by her new husband.

Eugenie and Brooksbank invited members of the public from across the U.K. to enjoy a close up look at the festivities as well, following in the footsteps of her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

After their wedding and that kiss, the couple enjoyed a short carriage procession, that left Castle Hill and proceeded along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge

The newlyweds were honored with a lunch reception hosted by Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, followed by a black tie evening reception at the Royal Lodge.

The Royal Lodge is where Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew lives in Windsor. He shares the home with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Around 800 guests were expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and reception. Rumor has it that celebrity guests such as Demi Moore and Ellie Goulding will be in attendance. Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank extended the celebration honoring their new union for another day, adding a fun festival-style event for Saturday. This is rumored to be more of a casual event than the more formal royal reception and will be complete with a fairground and food stalls noted People Magazine.

Markle, Prince Harry Eugenie, and Brooksbank are now neighbors. Eugenie and her new hubby moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, right next door to Nottingham Cottage, which is where Prince Harry and Markle live on the palace compound.

Congratulations to the newlyweds on their marriage.