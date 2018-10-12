Don Lemon Calls Kanye West’s White House Visit An Embarrassing ‘Minstrel Show’

"I had to turn the television off because it was so hard to watch."

CNN anchor Don Lemon blasted Donald Trump and Kanye West for Thursday’s White House press conference during which the two men put on what Lemon describes as a “minstrel show,” Huffington Post is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, West showed up at the White House Thursday, along with Kid Rock, to support the president as he signed the Music Modernization Act, designed to update the way artists are paid in the age of streaming and digital sales.

The meeting quickly got weird. Kanye, who has long been a vocal supporter of the president, and who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat, gave a long, rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he described himself as “Superman,” referenced the Unabomber, and admitted that he’s been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

“This hat, it gives me power in a way… I love Hillary. I love everyone… When I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman.”

Even Donald Trump, himself rarely at a loss for words, was left all but speechless. He described Kanye’s speech as, “quite something.”

CNN anchor Don Lemon was less impressed, saying that the entire thing was so painful that he had to turn the TV off halfway through.

"We're watching someone's demise in front of our eyes," Don Lemon said of Kanye West. https://t.co/wnCxoOExwG — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 12, 2018

Lemon, for his part, put most of the blame on Donald Trump, saying the president exploited a mentally ill man.

“What I saw was a minstrel show today. Him in front of all of these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans. Him, sitting there, being used by the president of the United States.”

Lemon also encouraged Kanye to take some time off, telling him to step back from the cameras, take his medicines, and get his life in order before making any more political endorsements. And Lemon also told Kanye that if he (Kanye) wants to support Donald Trump, that’s his right, but that he should do so only when he’s able to “make sense.”

Besides blasting the president for “exploiting” a mentally ill man, Lemon also spared no ire for those who welcome Kanye’s support of the president with open arms, yet berate other entertainers for supporting Democrat politicians. Lemon specifically named “Sean Hannity and his band of hypocrites” who criticized Barack Obama for having rapper Common visit the White House.

Don Lemon isn’t the only person appalled by West’s behavior at the White House this week. As reported by the Inquisitr, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was also “mortified and heartbroken” at Kanye’s interview.