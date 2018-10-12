Jennifer Lopez Shares A Surprising Fan Encounter With Alex Rodriguez From Almost 20 Years Ago

A-Rod got a surprising gift from JLo almost two decades before they started dating.

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse into the past on her Instagram page of a crazy fan encounter she had with her now-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez almost 20 years ago. The star re-posted a photo from A-Rod’s account on October 11 which he shared with his followers showing how JLo once signed a picture of herself and gave it to him.

The old black and white snap showed Jennifer in a low-cut jumpsuit as she placed her hand on her head while looking pretty seductively at the camera.

Lopez autographed the picture with a black marker pen, writing, “To Alex, with love Jennifer Lopez.”

Rodriguez – who’s been dating the singer and actress for more than a year and a half – then joked about his past encounter with the star in the caption almost two decades before they began dating.

“#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes, #pictureperfect, #keepsake and #jlo.

Lopez then reposted the snap to her own Instagram account, where she revealed that her boyfriend found the signed picture while doing some cleaning out at home.

Sharing the same caption, JLo added for her more than 80 million followers, “Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!”

Per People, Jennifer also shared her surprise and excitement on Alex’s original post.

“Omg!! Who found that!!???” she wrote in the comments section of her boyfriend’s upload.

Lopez and Rodriguez crossed paths before they eventually started dating in early 2017, though In Style reported that Alex called the day they met properly for the first time “the luckiest day of my life” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year.

“Someone taps me on my shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person. And it’s Jennifer, but she’s dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue,” Alex said of their first official meeting, admitting that it took him “about four or five seconds” to recognize that it was the “I’m Real” singer.

“And she says ‘Jennifer. It’s Jennifer.’ And I said ‘Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.’ I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous,” he recalled.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The now-couple had met at least once before their official meeting, as there are snaps of the twosome together on the field at a basketball game back in 2005. The photos show Jennifer and Alex singing the U.S. national anthem alongside Lopez’s former husband Marc Anthony.

The sweet flashback shared by the couple this week came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Lopez lovingly gushed over Rodriguez during her final “All I Have” residency show in Las Vegas at the end of September.