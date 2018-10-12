Kim Kardashian Setting Sister Khloe Up On Dates Amid Tristan Thompson Drama, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly trying to set up her sister, Khloe Kardashian, on dates in hopes of getting her away from her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to an October 12 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian has allegedly been going through her contacts hoping to find the perfect man for her sister, Khloe Kardashian. However, there may be one problem. Khloe is still seemingly in a relationship with Tristan Thompson.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Although Khloe and Tristan stayed together following the shocking cheating scandal, things are still reportedly off between them, and Kim wants to find her younger sister a man who is truly worthy of her.

“Kim’s tired of seeing Khloe chasing after Tristan and has begun hooking Khloe up with other men. She’s fed up with the way Tristan’s been treating Khloe and feels Khloe can do better, much better than cheating a– Tristan,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Kim Kardashian thinks that Khloe should stay away from NBA players, as she’s been in a relationship with three guys from the league, all of whom have cheated on her, including her former husband, Lamar Odom.

“Kim thinks Khloe needs to stay away from NBA players because each one cheated on her and broke her heart. Kim’s already reached into her Rolodex of eligible bachelors and is trying to hook Khloe up with some single men who are good, honest and faithful — just like her own husband, Kanye West,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is considering taking a break from her relationship with Tristan Thompson. She’s allegedly still very hurt by his cheating and is torn about whether or not she wants to work on keeping their family together or move on from the relationship.

Of course, she now has baby True to think about, and it’s been a very hard time in her life. Kardashian was supposed to move back to Cleveland with Thompson this fall as the new NBA season is set to kick off. However, she’s postponed the move and has opted to stay in L.A. with her friends and family members for the time being.