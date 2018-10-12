Four Charged With Killing Father In Front Of Children At Youth Football Practice

Four New Jersey residents have been charged in connection with the murder of a youth football coach who was killed in front of his children at a practice in Millville, New Jersey, NJ.com reported Thursday.

On Aug. 9, Joseph L. Jones, 37, was gunned down at Lakeside Middle School in the parking lot according to authorities. NJ.com wrote that Eugene Cosby, 42, of Malaga, and Will El-Bey, 22, of Vineland, were charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, of Malaga, and Tyrell Hart, 22, of Vineland, were charged with conspiracy to hinder apprehension, hindering apprehension, obstruction, and false reports to law enforcement, NJ.com said.

Police found what they believed to be the murder weapon at El-Bey’s home, the website stated. Authorities found a Glock 9mm handgun while executing a search warrant at the residence “which is similar to shell casing recovered at the scene of the murder,” according to an affidavit, per NJ.com.

In a related search of Cosby’s home, law enforcement officers discovered “devices and other evidence relating to Cosby’s involvement in a dog-fighting enterprise,” the website said.

Hughes-Lee and Hart were charged because they allegedly lied to authorities about the use of a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in the shooting. Hughes-Lee initially told investigators that she had allegedly lent a vehicle registered to her to Hart on the day of the shooting, but later admitted that Cosby was in possession of it, NJ.com reported.

Hart allegedly attempted to back up Hughes-Lee’s original story about having her vehicle, police said, per the website.

All four were arrested sent to the Cumberland County Jail until detention hearings, NJ.com stated.

“We are committed to bringing those who perpetrated this terrible crime, with no regard for our children, the traveling public, or our police officers, to justice,” Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae told the Vineland Daily Journal earlier this month.

ID tents at a crime scene after gunfight concept art. Bjoern Wylezich / Shutterstock

“We are developing many promising leads and need the public’s assistance to apprehend those responsible and see that justice is served,” she added.

Webb-McRae told WPVI-TV in August that she believed the murder was a targeted attacked and asked the community for help in the case.

“They need to know that no piece of information is too small to plug into the puzzle to solve this crime,” the prosecutor told the television station.

For safety precautions, the Millville Midget Football League suspended activities after the shooting, WPVI-TV wrote.

“We want everybody to know it’s an isolated event,” J.T. Burks, head coach of the league, told the television station then. “It’s not normal what went on with our football organization so we just want to get the reassurance of our parents and our players that they felt safe and wanted to continue with football in Millville.”