Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves At LAX, Visiting Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with a smile on her face on Thursday as she was spotted at LAX airport.

According to an October 11 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she walked through the airport this week looking casual and relaxed.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a black and white Adidas tracksuit during the outing. Khloe showed off her famous curves with a fitted jacket and matching pants which flared out at the bottom. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black sneakers, a dainty gold chain around her neck, and dark sunglasses.

Kardashian’s long, blonde hair was parted to the side and worn straight. She wore baby pink polish on her nails and carried a large bottle of water in her hand. Khloe also went makeup-free for the outing and smiled at the paparazzi flashed pictures of her.

However, the reality star did not seem to have any luggage with her and was without her daughter, True. Fans are now wondering if Khloe may be traveling for work, or to Cleveland to spend some time with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, following rumors that their relationship is on the rocks yet again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not on the best terms right now. The couple is still reportedly struggling following the NBA star’s cheating scandal earlier this year.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

Although the couple stayed together, things are still not back to normal and they are currently living on opposite sides of the country, with Khloe in L.A. with her friends and family, while Tristan is in Cleveland with his teammates as the new NBA season is set to kick off next week.

“Khloe is torn over her feelings for Tristan, and she is seriously considering taking a break in their relationship as the NBA season is about to start. She has a lot of love for Tristan, so she’s not yet ready to break up with him for good, but she is confused. She wants things to work out, and is really emotional while trying to decide what is best for them,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship.