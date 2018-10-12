Prince George And Princess Charlotte Steal The Show In Adorable Scenes From Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding

Adorable pictures of the royal kids are gaining viral attention online.

It may have been Princess Eugnie’s royal wedding day, but it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who stole the show.

Friday marked the nuptials for Eugenie and Jack, but much of the internet’s attention was on their adorable group of young bridesmaids and page boys, who the Daily Mail noted had plenty of fun at St. George’s Chapel.

“Cheeky Savannah Phillips, seven, the daughter of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, kept Prince George entertained as they waited to walk down the aisle with the bride this morning,” the report noted. “It looked as if the youngster may have been imitating the trumpet fanfare to announce the arrival of the Queen, as George looked on in fits of giggles.”

Most of the attention was on Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who People magazine noted have now become pros and being in a wedding party. The 5-year-old George and his 3-year-old sister Charlotte were both in aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May 2007 and did it again in May of this year for uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony.

That experience paid off. As a source told People, Prince George was the leader of the pack among his group of young siblings and cousins, and even little Princess Charlotte held her own. In fact, Princess Charlotte already had the wedding routine mastered by the time her uncle got married earlier this year.

“She was really sweet [at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding],” a royal wedding guest told the magazine. “There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.’ She was really organized!”

Pictures and video of Prince George and Princess Charlotte have already gained some viral interest on the internet, including a clip of the pair waving from car as they arrived at the ceremony and others showing them making an entrance at the wind-swept chapel.

LOOK: Princess Charlotte and Prince George wave to the crowd as they arrive at the #Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/mkRFNpkLNP — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 12, 2018

Princess Charlotte and Prince George look adorable as they make blustery entrance to #RoyalWedding https://t.co/xqiO5PF85S — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) October 12, 2018

In another series of adorable photos, Prince George appears to crack up at the antics of his older cousin while waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Prince George’s cousin always leaves him so shook and it’s the cutest thing ever! ???? #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Kk4dVct2uk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 12, 2018

Fans who enjoyed the pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Eugenie’s royal wedding should savor the images — there are no other nuptials in the near future for the royal family, so they will likely be quite a bit older by the time they walk the aisle at the next royal wedding.