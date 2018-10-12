Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are ‘Trying For A Baby,’ Reports ‘US Weekly’

For anyone who loves royal children, Us Weekly has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “trying for a baby.” The exciting news was revealed by a source close to the couple who gave details about their desire to start a family.

The source explains, “They both want a big family, at least three kids,” adding that Meghan Markle is finally “starting to feel more settled” in her life as a member of the royal family. They went on to say that Markle and Prince Harry want to make having lots of kids a priority, however, they did not reveal a specific timeline.

The royal couple has a busy few months ahead of them, including attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday and heading off to tour Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

Today, Prince Harry, 34, and Markle, 37, returned to the church where they tied the knot — St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — to witness the marriage between the Prince’s cousin, the Princess of York, and Brooksbank.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were seen arriving at the royal wedding before quickly heading inside the church. The Duchess of Sussex wore a mid-calf-length navy dress and peacoat and a Noel Stewart hat, paired with navy heels, a small clutch bag, and black gloves. The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in a magenta dress complete with matching fascinator.

Kate and William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived shortly after to walk in the wedding as pageboy and bridesmaid.

As the two couples exited the car and shuffled directly inside, the crowd erupted in cheers, leading social media users to speculate about why they were trying to avoid the spotlight. One Twitter user wrote, “I saw it as an attempt NOT to steal the limelight? I mean, it’s true- way more people are interested in Kate and Meghan than they are Eugenie, even on her wedding day (sorry Eug.) They’d not be unaware of that.”

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding festivities will include a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and a black-tie evening reception at the York family home. The celebrations will continue into Saturday where they will have an outdoor festival-style event, featuring fairgrounds and food stalls.

As per the Inqusitir, Prince Harry and Meghan are not expected to attend the Saturday festivities due to their upcoming travel plans to tour Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand early next week.