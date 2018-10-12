Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Say Their ‘I Do’s’

Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank have said their vows in St George’s Chapel.

The princess arrived at the church in Windsor Castle with her father, Prince Andrew, who walked her down the long aisle with the eyes of more than 800 guests in attendance, more than 1,200 members of the public lining the streets of Windsor, and a few million watching the proceedings on television.

Eugenie’s beautiful gown was created for her by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos. The dress, which is a break from the traditional white in a slightly off-white shade, features a long train, a portrait neckline, long sleeves, embroidery across the custom-designed material, and detailing down the back.

The bride’s something borrowed comes in the form of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. The jeweled piece features a 93.70-carat emerald front and center, with six smaller emeralds spanning down the sides of the tiara. The rest of the tiara is filled in with diamonds surrounding the green gems. The tiara was made in Boucheron in 1919.

In a break from royal tradition, Eugenie has opted to have her hair done up for the occasion, choosing an elegant chignon.

Princess Eugenie, accompanied by her father, @thedukeofyork, arrives at the West Steps of St George's Chapel. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/vnwx5fzJvI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018

Brooksbank is wearing a pale blue patterned tie, with a royal blue waistcoat under his black suit. His brother, Thomas Brooksbank, is his best man, dressed in a bright reddish orange tie and grey waistcoat. Princess Beatrice, the bride’s maid of honor, is also wearing a royal blue dress by designers Ralph & Russo, along with a blue ribbon in her hair, rather than a hat or fascinator that most of the other female guests have opted for.

The couple has exchanged their vows, led by the Dean of Windsor, and Jack has placed her wedding ring (with some difficulty) on Eugenie’s finger. The ring comes from the Queen’s collection of Welsh gold, as is the tradition for royal brides, with the same being gifted to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in April 2011, and to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May this year.

Jack appears to have opted not to wear a wedding ring, as is not uncommon within the royal family and members of the aristocracy.

The Dean of Windsor leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UTDo5qYPOW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018

Charles Brooksbank, a cousin of the groom, gave a reading taken from St Paul’s Letter to the Colossians, followed by Princess Beatrice giving a reading from The Great Gatsby, a book Eugenie read shortly after meeting Jack, and which she claimed instantly made her think of him in the early days of their relationship.

The couple are currently signing the royal register, the chapel register, and their marriage certificate. There has been no announcement of an official title for Jack, and it is not expected that there will be one forthcoming either. Eugenie will have the option to take her husband’s last name, styling her as Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York, Mrs. Brooksbank.

Watch the link below for live coverage from inside St George’s Chapel. Following the ceremony, the couple will take a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle.