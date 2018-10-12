Britney Spears Reunites With Ryan Gossling, Teases ‘Huge Announcement’ On ‘Ellen’

Britney Spears will reunite with her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Ryan Gosling for the first time in years with a super-secret “huge” announcement on today’s Ellen Show.

Spears will kick-start a guessing game with the talk show hostess.

“I have a huge announcement to make,” she tells DeGeneres in a clip from her appearance.

Fans are pretty sure that the former teen pop princess will be releasing her 10th album, the follow-up to 2016’s Glory. Spears recently wrapped up a four-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.

Gosling was a scheduled guest on Ellen when Spears dropped into the show, which set up a surprise reunion for the former Mickey Mouse Club stars.

Both Gosling and Spears were in the cast of the children’s series, which hosted one of the most talented casts in the history of the show, including Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera, Spears, and Gosling.

Also in the cast were Tony Lucca, Chasen Hampton, Rhona Bennett, and Nikki DeLoach.

Gosling admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that they hadn’t seen each other in years, according to a report by TooFab.

In fact, when asked how long it had been, he said, “Neither of us could remember, which I think is a sign that it’s been quite a while.”

Gosling warmly remembered Spears from the series, particularly when the cast was asked to perform for one another to show off their skills.

“I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another,” he recalled.

“I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘Okay, so they’re like freakishly talented.’ I was used to working with talented people but that was another level.”

While the pair didn’t reunite in front of the studio audience, they did reconnect briefly backstage, with the Ellen Show capturing the moment in a sweet photo.

Spears big announcement will be reportedly be revealed Thursday, October 18 on Ellen’s YouTube channel.

Gosling was a guest on Ellen to talk about his film First Man, where he plays Neil Armstrong. The film tells the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. Based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie explores the sacrifices and the cost on both Armstrong and the nation, of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

First Man is in theaters now.