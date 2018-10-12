Demi Moore, George Clooney, Liv Tyler, And More Celebs Attend Princess Eugenie’s Star-Studded Royal Wedding

Hollywood royalty attended Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank also featured Hollywood royalty. As more than 800 guests began filing into Windsor Castle ahead of the nuptials of the Princess of York, it was clear Britain’s second royal wedding of the year is a star-studded affair.

In addition to popular royals such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, A-list Hollywood stars and supermodels were among the 800 guests attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding, which included a performance by famed tenor Andrea Bocelli.

According to USA Today, early arrivals to Princess Eugenie’s wedding included Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s former girlfriend who is a longtime friend of Eugenie, actress Liv Tyler, model Kate Moss, and British supermodel Naomi Campbell. Cara Delevingne and actress Demi Moore were also spotted heading to the wedding. Moore, who wore a dark red Stella McCartney dress, was accompanied by her close friend, American florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh, per CNN.

BBC News reports singer Robbie Williams, whose young daughter is a bridesmaid in the wedding, comedian Jimmy Carr, singer Ellie Goulding, and model Pixie Geldof, the daughter of Bob Geldof and Paula Yates, were all early arrivals to the London ceremony.

David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney, two couples who attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May, were also on the guest list, as was singer James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, and U.S. supermodel Cindy Crawford, who has a special connection to the groom.

It’s no surprise that Princess Eugenie’s wedding guest list was completely star-studded. In addition to the bride’s own posse of famous friends, Eugenie’s husband works as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila. The liquor brand was co-founded by actor George Clooney, developer Mike Meldman and Rande Gerber, the entrepreneur husband of Cindy Crawford.

In addition to more than 800 guests in the church, 200 members of the public selected by ballot listened to a live broadcast of the ceremony from the Windsor Castle grounds.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, is ninth in line to the throne. The bride’s impressive list of celebrity friends will celebrate her marriage with a two-day reception, including an all-day festival-style event scheduled for Saturday at the York family home, Royal Lodge.

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank was broadcast on ITV as part of a three-hour special of the daily magazine show, This Morning. It also aired in the U.S. on TLC.