Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Reveal Their Love Story As They Prepare To Tie The Knot

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are preparing for their wedding that will take place today at St. George’s Chapel — the same church where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May. Guests have already started arriving and among the 850 invited are Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, supermodel Cindy Crawford, David and Victoria Beckham, singer James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, and George and Amal Clooney, according to the BBC.

Ahead of their special day, the royal family Instagram account posted an exclusive clip from an interview in which the couple describe how they met and fell in love, captioned “@princesseugenie and Jack Brooksbank describe the first moment they met ahead of their wedding tomorrow, in this exclusive clip from an interview with @thismorning presenters @ruthlangsford and @EamonnHolmes.”

The bride-to-be, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson and the granddaughter of the Queen, starts by confessing, “It was love at first sight with this boy.” She went on to joke with the hosts of This Morning, revealing that although she felt butterflies when she first saw him, she was taken aback by his fashion choices.

“I thought, ‘What a silly hat.'”

The couple tells the hosts that they met on a skiing trip in Switzerland in 2010 where they both were staying at a mutual friend’s ski house. Jack claims that he saw the Princess first but she doesn’t remember. However, she says that when he introduced himself, she was “all butterflies and nervous.”

“I think I rang my mum that night and said, ‘I just met this guy Jack,’ and that was it. That was how it all started.”

Speaking to Jack, the Princess of York confesses, “I remember being like, ‘I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too,’ and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it: ‘Right, he likes me.'”

Most of the royal family will be attending the wedding at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, aside from Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, due to prior engagements. Two of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be taking on the roles of pageboy and bridesmaid in the wedding.

The newlyweds’ procession will begin at midday and thousands of fans of the royal family will watch the wedding from outside the castle wall.

Dean of Windsor David Conner will officiate the wedding and has expressed his support and love for the Princess and Jack, calling them the “perfect couple,” writes the BBC.