Cardi B Describes Naughty X-Rated Birthday Wish In Instagram Video

Singer Cardi B celebrated her 26th birthday on Thursday and left her Instagram followers a video describing her x-rated birthday wish. According to E! News, the rapper recorded the video at a photo shoot for her Fashion Nova line while in Calabasas, California.

Dressed in just a black bra and white sunglasses, Cardi B starts out the video by thanking her 34.4 million followers for their birthday wishes and explaining that her photo shoot was supposed to take place the day before but she had to postpone it.

“I ate a fish the night before and my face was swollen y’all. My n***a I look like Miss. Puff when she gets mad at SpongeBob.”

She then goes on to describe her ultimate birthday desire involving her husband, rapper Offset.

“I want my husband to f**k me 30 different positions. I want that n***a to flex me like a New York pretzel.”

She adds a few other less explicit birthday wishes, including drinking a bottle of Hennessy, and adding “I’m a little scared cause I might act up but I don’t give a f**k.”

The “I Like It” singer finishes with, “I’m dumb happy I am 26 years old. I have everything I ever wanted and I’m so thankful and I am so grateful. Thank you Jesus and thank you everybody for all the love, ya heard! It’s my motherf**cking birthday, what’s good!”

Cardi B thanked her fans many times for their support and sweet birthday messages during the video and left the caption, “Thanks for the love everybody,” followed by a red heart and party emoji. The almost 5,000,000 views of the video are accompanied by hundreds of fan messages wishing the singer a happy birthday and expressing their love and admiration of her.

One fan wrote a message expressing how much they loved Cardi B.

“Cardi b you are amazing your my idol and my life if say how much I love u it would take me 1000000000000 years I love u happy birthday.”

Another fan commented, “Happy birthday you deserve everything stay blessed enjoy,” while a third wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen! May God bless you with many more blessings to come, much love!”

The star recently won three awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, including Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip Hop song, and Favorite R&B song. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her baby daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, for giving her the push to “prove people wrong” after many people expressed that Cardi couldn’t succeed once she became a mother.