Kendall Jenner Says She Wants Her Family Life To Be Just Like This Fellow Model’s

She might be one of the biggest rising stars in the modeling industry at the young age of 22, but Kendall Jenner is already thinking about the future.

Even though she’s the only childless lady in the whole of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall seems to have caught the baby fever not from her sisters, but from a fellow supermodel.

According to E! News, Kendall revealed during the Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion event that she hopes to be able to work even when she has kids, following in the footsteps of Cindy Crawford. The 52-year-old continues to model despite having children, and her daughter Kaia Gerber, 17, has even been taking the fashion industry by storm herself.

“I think that’s really good. I love that hopefully that can be the picture,” Kendall shared with the audience.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also said that a great deal has changed for her during the last year, and that she feels the “me now compared to me a year ago” has matured a lot, as she has learned to stand up for herself.

“I’ve learned to trust my intuition and my gut on set. Yes, people are going to recognize the magazine or the photographer, but it’s your face, so speak up,” she said during the panel called Don’t Label Us: The Models Reflecting Today, which was introduced by Vogue‘s own Anna Wintor.

“What we have planned for you today is a day of conversation that we hope you find amusing, stimulating, engaging but also personal and real,” Wintor promised the crowd at the Milk Studios on Thursday afternoon.

The fashionable pack leading the panel included Kendall, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elsesser, while Nicole Phelps served as the moderator.

The models also touched on the subject of privacy as a celebrity, and how to navigate being constantly under the public eye.

“Recently, I’ve been working on opening up myself a bit while also keeping certain things personal and private. I’m trying to find that perfect balance,” Kendall revealed.

The star also said she and bestie Gigi have even worn masks while out in public so they wouldn’t be recognized by the paparazzi.

As expected, all the models were an absolute vision as they arrived at the fashion magazine’s conference. Gigi sported a denim shorts and denim blazer combo, while Kendall opted for loose-fitting grey pants, which she paired with a striped high-neck button-up top. Plus-size queen Ashley Graham flaunted her curves in a neon-colored figure-hugging dress as she was all smiles upon arrival.