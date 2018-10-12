Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Step Out In NYC Amid Rumors They Have Been ‘Miserable For Months’

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk were spotted strolling around New York City with their daughter Lea in what seemed like a regular, adorable family outing.

And although the American actor and the Russian model seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, as the Daily Mail reported, there have been rumors that the couple hasn’t been happy for months.

According to Page Six, Bradley, 43, and Irina, 32, were seen looking sully while having dinner at Masa in the Time Warner Center, where they barely exchanged words.

“They were not looking happy… They barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal. Halfway through, she started looking off to the side and he was moody,” a source said.

And now, an additional source claims the pair have been struggling for much longer.

“They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.”

“She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw,” the source added.

The source also said that rumors the relationship isn’t going so well have been going around “that big Russian model community” (Irina is from Yemanzhelinsk).

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk around New York with daughter amid reports they are 'miserable' https://t.co/OPe6PmY4cg pic.twitter.com/GJ1YJxtVdO — NewYorkCity Events (@NYCityEvents212) October 12, 2018

However, according to Page Six, another source close to the Hollywood couple said the rumors are just “not true.” During their outing with little Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in March 2017, the couple seemed indifferent to photographers or any claims they’re going through turbulent times.

And after their not-so-cheerful meal at Masa, they were seen together at Sant Ambroeus downtown, and a source said they looked “cozy and happy.”

In fact, it might just be that Brad has been a little tired lately due to the exhaustive press run he has been doing for his latest movie A Star Is Born, in which he stars next to Lady Gaga. An anonymous source said he “hates doing press” and that he was particularly unhappy about his New York Times profile.

The piece, titled Bradley Cooper Is Not Really Into This Profile, starts by saying “Bradley Cooper is not not happy to be on the press tour for A Star Is Born, the movie he specifically, exactingly, meticulously, perfectionistically, obsessively directed, co-wrote and stars in. In fact, he’s very not not happy!”

At one point, the actor-director even said he wouldn’t have “any control” over the article, so it wasn’t a “collaboration.”