Lauren Goodger Bares It All In Gold Sheer Jumpsuit

Lauren left nothing to the imagination while attending a charity gala.

Lauren Goodger was spotted and photographed by paparazzi at one of the top Indian restaurants in London called Chak 89 yesterday. Former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star left nothing to the imagination as she donned a gold sheer jumpsuit.

According to Daily Mail, this very public display of all her assets thanks to her nearly see-through ensemble didn’t come as much of a surprise as the 32-year-old model admitted to joining an app called “Only Fans” recently as a way to increase her cash flow. The app allows fans the opportunity to pay money to see exclusive, nude photos. The application is coined as “Twitter for porn.”

Goodger has been struggling financially for a while as nearly all of her companies are either dissolved or dangerously close to shutting down. Even her companies that are not shut down completely are not generating her any income. Most of her income she is currently earning comes from promotional work via her social media platforms. The TV personality is known to work with brands such as So Monroe, JYY Cosmetics, and Pink Casino.

Lauren was attending the Elbrook Cash & Carry charity dinner which supports the British Asian Trust when she was photographed at the restaurant last night. TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou and her boyfriend James Lock also attended the star-studded gala.

The TV personality was careful to pose for the cameras in a way that showed off both her frontside and her backside peeking out through that sheer outfit.

Lauren Goodger faces fresh woes as her company is dissolved https://t.co/CyoUgtlop8 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 10, 2018

Goodger pulled her daring ensemble together with matching underwear underneath the jumpsuit. The beautician accessorized with a white Chanel handbag hanging over her shoulder. In the cosmetics department, Lauren donned a familiar thick dark lipstick. She opted to have her gorgeous brown hair in a blow-dry style.

While the video was just a head shot showing nothing more than the top of her sheer ensemble, Lauren did share a short video clip of herself and a few of her friends at the star-studded charity gala.

In about eight hours, Lauren’s 786,000 Instagram followers had viewed the brief video clip over 15,000 times.

“The sexiest girl in Britain,” one of her followers said in the comments.

“Stunner” and “beautiful” were also words some of her followers used to describe her appearance in the video. One follower even encouraged Lauren to remember she looks great and not to take any negative comments to heart.

According to Daily Mail, Lauren has utilized the “Ask Me” feature on Instagram as a way to get some feedback from her followers on what her next career move should be. One follower expressed an interest in seeing the TV personality join “Only Fans,” or a similar app. Lauren responded to the comment saying she would be “doing that very soon.”

Despite her financial woes, Goodger has continued to maintain her workout routines to keep her impressive figure in shape.