Jamal Khashoggi: Apple Watch Could Reveal The Truth Behind His Death

Jamal Khashoggi was a journalist that was living in the United States when he was reportedly lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. This was done under the pretense that Khashoggi would be picking up papers regarding his marriage. However, things took a turn for the worse when the journalist was reportedly tortured and murdered at the consulate, according to Al Jazeera.

The fallout of Khashoggi’s purported death has rocked the political world. It has led to Turkey and Saudi Arabian authorities being pressured to reveal surveillance video to prove where the journalist was at the time of his death. And while nothing has been released by either party, there is one thing that could potentially help shed more light onto the situation: Khashoggi’s Apple watch.

Grim accounts about what might have happened to Jamal Khashoggi have emerged since his disappearance https://t.co/r2l4UwGSwG — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 11, 2018

The investigation into the Apple watch is being undertaken by Turkish investigators. Wired noted that although not all of the data is accurate, that newer models of the technology are becoming more reliable. An Apple watch, if it were connected to a network or WiFi, would have information like Khashoggi’s location, activity, change in heart rate, and more.

#JamalKhashoggi’s alleged murder represents a new kind of depravity — By @Joelcpj via @PostOpinions https://t.co/ZoxMDjxbt0 — Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) October 11, 2018

This is what one security official said about the watch.

“We have determined that it was on him when he walked into the consulate. Intelligence services, the prosecutor’s office and a technology team are working on this. Turkey does not have the watch so we are trying to do it through connected devices.”

However, any data from the watch wouldn’t be used at the sole evidence for anything. This is what detective Christopher Jones, had to say.

“Ultimately it’s just one piece of the entire puzzle — and when you can use it to corroborate other physical evidence, then it’s a good piece.”

Meanwhile, TechCrunch also cast doubt on the watch’s ability to prove anything. It’s not so much because the publication doubts the watch data, but because of the conflicting messages being sent out about the whereabouts of the watch. One source said Turkish investigators had it, while another said Turkish investigators did not have access to it.

“Turkey does not have the watch, Reuters said, suggesting it may have been lost, destroyed or remains in the custody of Saudi authorities.”

The reason that Jamal Khashoggi was in Istanbul was that he was told that he needed to obtain marriage paperwork to his new wife. She was waiting outside the Saudi consulate when he was reportedly murdered.

An exiled Saudi prince, Khaled bin Farhan al-Saud, revealed that the trick authorities used to lure Khashoggi into a trap, is one that has been attempted on him.