Camille Kostek Flaunts Bikini Bod As She Says She’s Feeling Like A Mermaid

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, appears to be loving her jet-setting lifestyle. In a new Instagram photo, Camille can be seen perched on a rock surrounded by crystal blue waters. She’s wearing a brightly-patterned bikini with a tube top.

Camille also took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she’s, “Feeling like I’m in Mermaid Lagoon from Peter Pan in my new post.” And if you were to compare the mermaid picture to Camille’s pose in the Instagram photo, you can see why she said that. They’re both looking down, and sitting on the edge of a rock.

In the captions, Kostek talked about her love of her lifestyle.

“one day in a beanie, the next in a bikini [sic] thankful to live a life full of new places and new faces. I am already excited about the places I have yet to see and the people I am meant to meet.”

It’s a good thing Kostek loves to travel and see new places, because her modeling career seems to be getting stronger by the day.

“This going to be in the @si_swimsuit issue?!” a fan asked in the comments. Another simply let the model know, “You look amazing.” One fan added, “Such a beautiful spot, would love to be there.”

The model’s Instagram stories are also filled with snapshots from her day at the Reebok HQ & Store. Camille appeared in a panel alongside two others, called “EveryBODY has a story.” This is how Kostek described the aim of the panel.

“We had open conversations about our journey to self love and fighting the standards that our industries have tried to conform us to.”

She also added a message of self-love.

“I want you to remember that what you give power to has power over you AND if you haven’t smiled today, smile right now!”

She wore light blue denim, white sneakers, and a navy blue crop-top sweater. Kostek accessorized with a gray beanie, and let her stomach peek through. It looks like Camille had many fans come up to her after the panel to let her know how much she inspired them.

The reason that Kostek is a voice for nontraditional models, is because she was told for a long time that her body style didn’t conform to model standards. She’s mentioned before in an Instagram post that she was told that she would never walk the runway, but that she proved them all wrong.