Ariel Winter Puts Toned Derriere On Display In Workout Video

Ariel donned a pair of olive-colored leggings that hugged her backside in all the right places during her workout.

As her 3.9 million Instagram followers know, Ariel Winter is constantly working out to maintain her tone and trim figure. Frequently described by her fans as a bombshell, the 20-year-old Modern Family star recently shared a video clip of her latest workout session that put her sculpted bottom on full display.

Supporting her body weight with her forearms, Ariel had weights on her ankles as she took turns lifting her legs into the air. The actress donned a pair of tight olive-green leggings that showcased just how curvy and toned her derriere is.

Winter appeared to be keeping things comfortable by pairing her curve-hugging leggings with a white t-shirt. Ariel opted to keep her dark locks pulled back in a tight pony high on the back of her head, presumably to keep her long hair out of her way during her workout routine.

In just over an hour from the time she published the video, it has been viewed over 100,000 times with nearly 150 of her followers taking the time to leave a comment. Unsurprisingly, her fans had nothing but positive things to say in the comment section of the photo. Some even simply thanked her for posting the video because of the view.

“You are a strong beautiful queen,” one individual complemented.

A second agreed: “Wow you’re looking amazing.”

While most of the comments on the picture focused on complementing the way Ariel flaunted her legs and bottom, there were also some that complemented her workout routine.

“You make it look easy but holding that plank while doing the lifts is harder than it looks,” one Instagram user pointed out.

According to Daily Mail, Ariel spent some time with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, in addition to her workout session. Paparazzi snapped photos of Ariel sporting the same athletic ensemble she was seen wearing in the video clip as she walked beside Levi.

In the photos, Winter’s hair was damp with sweat and unkempt while still up in a pony tail. She was also make-up free. Her appearance in the photos suggested she’d just finished her latest workout routine at the gym.

For those who follow Ariel’s love life, it isn’t too shocking to see Levi coming to and from her workout session with her as the duo are rarely spotted without one another since they started dating.

While Winter donned a sportier ensemble, Levi opted for something more casual. The 31-year-old actor complemented a pair of cut-off blue jean shorts with a black and blue Snoop Dogg top. Levi protected his eyes from the L.A. sun with a pair of blue aviator sunglasses.