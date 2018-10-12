Kanye West Makes Impromptu Speech At An Apple Store, Says He’s Going To Africa

Kanye West reportedly headed to an Apple store today and made a scene. The rapper stood on a table, and gave a “keynote” speech about his prior meeting with Trump that morning. West wanted to announce that he made a red hat for the president that said, “Make America Great.” He said the “again” is “disrespect[ful] to black Americans,” according to the Verge. The singer seemed excited that he got a photo with Trump wearing his version of the MAGA hat, as he exited off the scene.

And as Kanye left the store, someone there heard him say that he’s “going to Africa,” detailed Mediaite. Additionally, TMZ previously reported on how Kanye was planning on going to Africa to finish his highly anticipated album, Yandhi. If he’s leaving soon, then that fits within the timeline that he was expecting to travel.

As far as the “Make America Great” hat goes, West was photographed wearing it alongside Trump, while TMZ obtained copies of the picture. In the photo, Ivanka and Jared are also standing with their own versions of a MAGA hat. Kanye also claimed that he wanted to start up a factory in Chicago and name it after Larry Hoover. He plans to hire former inmates to create his version of the MAGA hat.

“…It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made a updated hat that said, lmake America great, and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening” pic.twitter.com/nKgkDUKtga — Caroline Kelly (@caroline_mkelly) October 11, 2018

We’ll have to wait and see how his wife, Kim Kardashian, reacts to Kanye’s impromptu appearance at the Apple store. When the rapper went on his SNL rant a few weeks ago, it was reportedly embarrassing for Kim. But it sounds like Kardashian is being very understanding also, and sees where her husband is coming from, according to Cosmopolitan.

“They definitely have their issues, but Kim always defends Kanye publicly and tries to be supportive. She believes Kanye is entitled to his opinion and can express it freely. She may not always agree with him, but she still feels he’s allowed to believe what he wants.”

And as far as their involvement with the president goes, this is what a source said.

“Trump’s been good to them, so it seems they do really love him, even Kim.”

But the source also clarified that Kim voted for Hillary in the past election cycle, not for Trump.

“Kim didn’t blindly follow the pack of celebrities supporting Hillary during the election, though she did vote for her. She respects certain aspects of Trump, but in the end Hillary was her decision.”