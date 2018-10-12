Adams called Moore a 'soggy piece of cardboard' and blames drugs.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is still being called out by her ex-husband on social media. Moore and Ryan Adams have been divorced for two years, yet it seems that he still has an ax to grind, and he’s doing it on Twitter.

RadarOnline says that singer Ryan Adams posted a series of angry tweets aimed at Moore, who is having success with the hit NBC show, This Is Us, and is now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith. It’s unclear what set Adams, 43, off.

“Sometimes you get stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard. But it rains on net-a-porter every day when you’re trapped inside yourself. Take the money. I’ll take my pride, any day.”

He continued suggesting he was not doing well.

“You can only get so low before you quit. I can’t see the waterline lately. This sucks.”

Adams continued blaming his drug use on Moore with no explanation on his second day of tweeting about his ex.

“When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly, there weren’t enough to numb the shock.”

Moore had shared that she became increasingly unhappy while married to Adams.

“It was a few years of just unhappiness. I was so confused and spread thin and stressed.”

Later, after fans expressed concern, Adams returned to Twitter to explain that he was dealing with depression.

“Thank you for the kind messages. I am speaking with a grief/ crisis counselor. I apologize if I caused anyone any worry. Depression, anxiety/ panic attacks & grief are very real and serious issues. If anyone is suffering I urge you seek help. And cats.”

The singer added that he was attempting to be funny and realizes that there were good times in his relationship as well as bad.

“I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.”

Mandy Moore told Bravo that you live and you learn, and she realizes that she made a mistake.

“Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person.”

Moore adds that she’s not sorry because she learned a lot about herself.