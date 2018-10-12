Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Be Friends With Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, are seemingly in a great place at the moment. They’ve been co-parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, that doesn’t mean that Kourt is ready to strike up a friendship with Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to an October 11 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian currently doesn’t want to invest her time in building a friendship with Sofia Richie, despite the fact that the young model is often around the couple’s children.

Sources tell the outlet that although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is fine with Disick moving on from their relationship, she still has a hard time with another woman being around her kids.

“Kourtney is definitely not prepared to build a friendship with Sofia at this point. She is still adjusting to the idea that Sofia spends time with her kids and that has been hard for her to accept at times,” the source stated.

“Kourtney respects Scott’s relationship with Sofia but it has taken some getting used to with this being Scott’s first serious relationship since they split. She knows Scott would love for everyone to get along, but Kourtney and Scott have too much history and it’s going to take more time for the women in his life to have a relationship separate from him. However, Kourtney always want to put their kids first and as long as Sofia treats them well, she is ok with Scott bringing her around them,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source reportedly told People Magazine a conflicting story last month.

The magazine’s insiders claim that Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family all really like Sofia Richie, and that Kourt is happy to have her around, because she believes that she’s been a very good influence on Scott Disick, who has been known to get out of control during his wild partying days.

In addition, the sources claimed that Kardashian is “confident” that Disick and Richie take “good care” of the kids when they are in their care, and that Kourtney “trusts” Sofia now that she’s been around the children so much, adding that the reality star is thankful that the model is there to help out when it’s Scott’s time with the children.

In addition, when the kids do spend time with Sofia Richie, they’re said to bring back nothing but good reports to Kourtney Kardashian.