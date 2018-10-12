‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Lily Changes Her Tune

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 11, brings an unexpected change for Lily and Cane, and a visit with Esther. Meanwhile, Jack and Kyle questioned Ashley, and the four women attempted to figure out what the letters they received meant.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) visited Lily (Christel Khalil) at Walworth, and Lily’s demeanor surprised him. Lily said it was a relief not to have to keep up the mask since the twins weren’t there, and that admission stunned Cane. She told her husband that prison had changed her and she’s no longer the woman she was before arriving to serve her sentence.

Another situation that bothered Lily is that there are prisoners who are less fortunate than she is, and she told Cane that she wanted to help him. Cane worried that Lily might get taken advantage of in prison, but ultimately he agreed to try to help, but he still felt worried. Later, Cane ran into Esther (Kate Linder) and told her the details of Lily’s changes, and Esther assured him that everything would work out.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) is resourceful, and he’s bound and determined to get his due at Jabot. He ended up researching Type A Consulting and discovered that it’s a shell company that leads straight to Andrew (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Kyle told Jack (Peter Bergman) the details he’d uncovered, and together they confronted Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Ashley didn’t cave under their questioning, and she told her brother and nephew that she merely needed to clean up Billy’s (Jason Thompson) gambling mess. However, Jack didn’t buy it, and he felt that Ashley was hiding the fact that she’s being blackmailed. She brushed off Jack’s concerns and went down a laundry list of Kyle’s past misdeeds, which is relatively transparent as far as trying to convince people she’s okay. Later, Ashley met with Andrew, arranged a large final payment, and she informed Andrew that she had recorded all their previous conversations, so she has plenty of ammunition if things go south. Andrew didn’t entirely agree with her, though.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) braved facing each other after the wedding drama and compared notes on the mysterious notes they each received. They debated about whether or not Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) sent the letters to rattle them, but they didn’t end up coming to any reliable conclusions.

