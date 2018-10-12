John Kelly Called Elizabeth Warren An ‘Arrogant Woman’ After Conversation About Trump Travel Ban

President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, John Kelly, allegedly referred to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as “an impolite arrogant woman” in an email that followed a contentious phone call between Kelly when he was Homeland Security Secretary, and the senator, as reported by Business Insider.

In an email dated from February, 2017, Kelly opened up about his phone call with Warren, which began when the Massachusetts senator got in touch with him in regards to some information about her constituents, according to a congressional source that spoke to BuzzFeed News. This was after several people were detained at Boston’s Logan Airport due to Donald Trump’s executive order blocking refugees and visitors from seven different Muslim-majority countries, including some that had visas.

In the email addressed to the former senior counselor to Homeland Security Kevin Carroll, Kelly wrote the following about Senator Warren.

“Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone. What an impolite arrogant woman.”

Warren participated in a demonstration at the Boston airport in protest against Trump’s travel ban and made the effort to reach out to Kelly in order to get some answers about the situation and make clear her opposition to the policy. Kelly reportedly ignored her requests for a conversation for a week, then denied that she had tried to get in contact with him in the first place.

“She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah, blah, blah,” wrote Kelly, making reference to the court order that temporarily blocked the travel ban.

Carroll responded to Kelly’s email with a suggestion that Warren’s actions were an effort to gain media attention for a potential presidential run.

“Warren is running for president so early, trying too hard, and chasing bad pitches,” he reportedly wrote.

President Trump’s travel ban eventually made its way to the Supreme Court, where, in a 5-4 vote, it was ruled that in situations regarding national security, Trump had the authority to ban visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, and Venezuela.

Kelly eventually went on to become the White House chief of staff, replacing the outgoing Reince Priebus in July, 2017. While there have been rumors flying in regards to his firing in recent days, Trump expressed appreciation and heaped praise on the retired Marine Corps general in a recent interview, as reported by the Inquisitr.

BuzzFeed News retrieved the emails through the Department of Homeland Security in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.