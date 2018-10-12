Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Naked Bathroom Selfie On Instagram And Attracts More Than 1 Million Views

Kendall Jenner knows exactly how to keep her 96.4 million Instagram followers interested in her posts. And to this end, the supermodel shares some fresh new photos of herself every week.

But when she doesn’t have anything new to share, she makes sure to post throwbacks which can completely wow her fans.

That’s what she exactly did today as she shared two throwback bathroom selfies of herself, where she appears to be nude while enjoying some red-colored drink (probably wine).

The 22-year-old model shared the same photographs in her Instagram stories in May this year.

And although the pictures are old and she hasn’t bared it all, they still attracted a lot attention from her fans who couldn’t help admiring her sexy snaps. Within a few hours, the post received more than 1.2 million likes and around 7,000 comments.

She wrote the caption “I love naps” which didn’t go with the pictures at all, but fans did not seem to be interested in the caption, because the photographs had a lot to offer to their imagination.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted an Instagram story from Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion Conference, which she recently attended with her fellow supermodels, Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Ashley Graham, in New York.

During the conference, the model had a serious discussion related to her career and personal life, and revealed that striking a balance between her public and private life has been challenging for her. She told Vogue the following.

“I feel like I live a very public life. My family has a TV show and we’re all in this position. For me, it’s always been a huge thing to keep that private aspect of my life. I almost feel power in having that, and I think there’s something really beautiful to be said about that. I’ve strived for that almost my whole career, but I’ve realized recently that having so much privacy leaves room for people to create a narrative for you, and for people to assume something of you that could be completely untrue. Recently I feel like I’ve been working on opening myself a bit. [I am] keeping things private that I want to keep private, and that I think are sacred [or] personal.”

The supermodel also added that she feels too lazy to get camera-ready all the time, and said that although it’s fun to get dressed up and ready for a photoshoot every once in a while, she finds it refreshing to wear sweats and be without makeup.

Her fans, however, don’t seem to care much about whether she is camera-ready or not, because they seem to admire her in every state, as one of her fans wrote on her post.

“I love it when you nap in the bathroom,” they wrote.