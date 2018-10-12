Gina Stewart, ‘World’s Hottest Grandma,’ Slams Instagram For Removing Her Racy Photo

Gina Stewart, 48, an Australian woman who has become known as the “World’s hottest Grandma,” is slamming Instagram for removing a nude photo of her from the platform. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Stewart says that she doesn’t understand why her photo was removed. She says that it complies with the platform’s guidelines for risque photos, adding that she doesn’t see it as any different from other racy shots posted by models on IG.

“Yes, Instagram removed it because it said it did not comply with their guidelines,” she said. “But the guidelines say no nipple and nipples were not being shown in the picture, so I have asked Instagram to please re-post it. It’s only a naked side shot and my hair is covering me.”

As The Daily Mail notes, in the photo Stewart’s nude body shot in profile view as she sits in a chair. Her long blonde hair covers the nipple that’s closest to the camera.

The photo is still up on Stewart’s Twitter page, so it hasn’t been deemed offensive on all social media platforms. Stewart insisted that Instagram is known for being a space for “self-expression and creativity,” so her photo should have been allowed.

‘Like Dita Von Teese says, “Glamour isn’t about age, shape, or size. You don’t have to be pretty to have it. Anyone can create it.”‘ Stewart added.

❤Wake up with a big smile and a positive mindset each day and watch how much of a difference it makes. ❤#positive #mindset #boobs pic.twitter.com/G29HpEuik8 — Gina stewart (@StrawberrieGina) October 2, 2018

As The Sun reports, Gina Stewart became a public figure in her native country this year when she entered Maxim’s Finest Australia. In the competition, she competed against women who were much younger than her and went on to become a finalist.

She is a mother of four and has one grandchild. According to The Sun, Stewart eventually lost Maxim’s competition but fans gave her the title of “World’s Hottest Grandma.”

Despite her age-defying good looks, Stewart says that she started actively taking care of herself farly recently.

“My friends are all saying I look the best I’ve ever looked in years,” she confessed. “I must admit I never looked after myself but that’s because I didn’t have the knowledge I have today.”

In a previous interview with Daily Mail Australia, she revealed that the only cosmetic surgery she’s ever had was breast augmentation, a decision that she now regrets.

“I look in the mirror and see so many faults but I’m trying not to focus on that and just be grateful that I’m still breathing on this beautiful planet,” she added.