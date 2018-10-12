Reese Witherspoon Shows Off All Kinds Of Leg As She Declares It ‘Sweater Weather’

Reese Witherspoon may be 42-years-old, but she is still every bit as beautiful and toned as she was when she wowed teenage audiences in Legally Blonde in 2001, as her recent Instagram snap proves.

The actress took to the social media site to share a throwback photo from a Marie Claire shoot done in February of this year, in honor of the dip in temperature in Nashville and the arrival of “sweater weather.”

In the image, Witherspoon is wearing a dark, long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder sweater with a V-cut down her chest, and a pair of light-colored, barely-there lacy shorts peeking out from under the bottom of the sweater. As she lounges on a high-backed sofa, her toned legs are on full display, with one foot resting on the sofa showing off her calf.

With her hair done up in a messy bun and dark makeup accentuating her eyes, she offers up a sultry stare into the camera. The entire look seems all the more stunning for being edited into a black and white shot.

Within just nine hours, the post has nearly 370,000 likes, and plenty of comments gushing about how gorgeous she is.

“Gorgeous! Def not sweater weather in the ATL though. I wish it was!” wrote one fan, with another adding, “Completely in love with this photo of you.”

Witherspoon has had her hands full of late, especially since she started dipping her toes into the producing world, with her own company, Hello Sunshine. The company has already produced films such as Gone Girl and Wild, with a number of projects currently in the works as well. Hello Sunshine also produces Big Little Lies, a popular television drama series starring Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley.

She set up the company to even the playing field, “realizing the alarming and persistent dearth of meaty roles for women,” and finally creating a platform for female-driven stories.

Although she has taken on a role as a producer, she is still acting, and recently seemed to confirm that Legally Blonde 3 would be happening in the not too distant future, according to Vogue. Aside from her role in the entertainment industry, she also runs the lifestyle brand, Draper James, and a book club via her Instagram account.

Witherspoon has also gotten involved in equality issues, as one of the champions of the Times Up movement that was started after so many women came forward to share their stories of sexual assault by coworkers late last year. The movement seeks to “raise money for women to have better resources for on-the-job-harassment lawsuits in their own industries.”