Disney Releases Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Remake Of ‘Aladdin’ – A Diamond In The Rough

This trailer brings about a friend like we've known before, but in a brand new way.

There have been those who are totally against the live-action remakes of Disney’s animated classics, and those who have loved them. Disney has already released a live action Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and others, but one of the next on the slate is Aladdin. On Thursday night, the first trailer made its debut for the live-action remake, and fans received their first look at a brand new version of the timeless tale.

When the live-action remake of Aladdin was first announced by Disney, there were many who spoke out about the film, mostly out of respect to Robin Williams. Fans weren’t sure that anyone could ever fill the shoes of the late actor, who so brilliantly portrayed the mystical resident of the magic lamp.

Disney did the only thing they could do, and that was getting an established and hilarious veteran actor to try and tackle the role. That is where Will Smith came in, and he will be the one that brings Genie to true life when it hits theaters in May of 2019.

On Wednesday afternoon, the cast of the film hopped on social media to share the first poster for Aladdin and give the world its first look.

Once the poster was released, fans were all a flutter with the idea that the trailer wouldn’t be far behind. Well, they were 100 percent right on that one, as CBR reported on Thursday morning that the trailer for Aladdin would debut that night.

Disney knew exactly when the best time would be to premiere the hot new trailer, and it was during Thursday night’s NFL game. Fox was more than happy to oblige, as it would bring in even more viewers for the game between the Eagles and Giants in an NFC East battle.

Considering Disney had their massive bid for Fox’s TV and movie studios approved a couple of months ago, it’s not like they are working with the enemy. That deal is set to be closed on New Year’s Day of 2019, but fans received a small taste of that partnership with the debut of the trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin.

There wasn’t much to it, but again, it was just the teaser trailer.

Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019, and it stars Mena Massoud in the title role, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, with Smith as Genie. The poster for the live-action remake of the Disney classic is what got everyone excited, but the trailer only made them more anxious for next year.

Are you looking forward to the next live-action version of a Disney animated hit?