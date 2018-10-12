Justin Bieber Seen Crying Following Selena Gomez Hospitalization: ‘He Wants The Best For Selena’

They may not be together any longer, but Justin Bieber still cares for his ex, Selena Gomez.

Earlier this week, Gomez was hospitalized after allegedly suffering an emotional breakdown. The news just broke yesterday, and since then, Justin Bieber appears to be a wreck. Last night, an emotional Bieber was spotted going to church and many thought it was to pray for Gomez to get better.

Then earlier today, People shared a photograph of Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in a car. A visibly upset Bieber holds his head in his hands as he appears to be crying, possibly over Gomez. And a source close to Justin says that even though he and Gomez are no longer romantically involved, he still really cares for her.

“Justin will always care about Selena. It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared another report that Justin is very worried about Selena and her current health, so much so that he reached out to her mother to check on how she is doing.

“Justin contacted Selena’s mother because he wanted to make sure she is okay and possibly see her,” an insider dished.

But Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, allegedly blocked Justin from making any contact with her daughter, as she thinks that Justin’s romance with Hailey Baldwin is part of what caused Selena to go off the deep end. Last night, the Inquisitr reported that Selena was hospitalized after two separate trips to the hospital.

Selena reportedly freaked out after suffering a low white blood cell count as a result of her kidney surgery. This forced her to be hospitalized not once, but twice. And during her second visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old reportedly had “a meltdown” and “freaked out,” trying to rip several IVs out of her arm and going into a panic when she was told that she wasn’t able to leave the hospital.

It has also been reported that Gomez’s drinking and partying may have contributed to her hospitalization as well.

“Doctors have all told her she needs to stop. Her family says she needs to stay sober, or she could die,” a source shared.

Currently, the singer is seeking treatment at a facility on the east coast, though the exact location is not known. Gomez is currently receiving dialectical behavior therapy, also know as DBT treatment, at the psychiatric facility in hopes that she will get well again soon.