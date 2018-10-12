Gigi Hadid Stuns In Denim Shorts And Matching Blazer Following ‘Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Conference

Supermodel Gigi Hadid’s style and incredible looks never fail to impress her fans. Whether she is dressed up in a glamorous outfit for a fashion show, a sexy swimsuit for a photoshoot, or just a casual T-shirt – she exactly knows how to exude style and stay in the limelight.

The 23-year-old model recently posted pictures of herself on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a very stylish buttoned up denim blazer paired with matching fitted shorts. She accessorized her look with diamond mini cuffs and a mono earring from her own brand, “Messika Jewelry.”

Flashing her beautiful signature smile, Gigi posted three pictures in different poses which attracted more than 238,000 likes and thousands of comments within an hour. As usual, her fans showered her with compliments and praised her for her style and beauty.

The picture was taken following Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Conference, which Hadid jointly attended with fellow supermodels Kendall Jenner, Paloma Elsesser, and Ashley Graham.

During the conference, the models talked about their careers and beyond, and also touched on the very sensitive #MeToo movement. They also discussed important topics pertinent to the fashion industry, like underaged modelling, per Vogue.

Shedding light on the topic of underaged faces on the runway, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel said that she is glad because her mother didn’t allow her to start modelling before the age of 18. Vogue quoted her saying the following.

“My mom came to New York at 16 [and she] came to send money home to her family, but as a mom, she chose to keep me in high school until I was 18. She wouldn’t let me sign. Spring break, my senior year, I came to New York for the first time just to see agencies and I always fought that, but when I look back on it, I would never change it for a second. The experiences that I got to have in high school, thank god!”

The Instagram stunner also revealed that even though she started modelling at 18, she still feels that she was too young.

“There are times when I will reflect, and it’s not that someone put me in a bad situation, but I felt that I should have stood up for myself better. As I got older, I got to find that [confidence] in myself,” Hadid added.

The Palestinian-American beauty started her career in 2013 with IMG models, and within three years, she was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council.