Watch Greece Vs. Hungary UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

In their second meeting of the new UEFA Nations League, Greece will try to get revenge on Hungary for a 2-1 defeat last month in Group C2.

The UEFA Nations League has existed for just over one month, but two European rivals are already ready to meet for the second time in the competition, as Greece host Hungary seeking to get back at the Magyars for a 2-1 defeat on September 11 in Budapest, according to Agona Sport. Both nations sit at a win and a loss with no draws as they chase perfect 2-0 Finland for the top of Group C2 in a match that will live stream on Friday from Athens.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:35 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at 75,000-seat Olympic Stadium of Athens in Athens, Greece, on Friday, October 12. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:35 p.m. British Summer Time, and at 8:35 p.m. Central European Summer Time in Hungary. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, or 11:35 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday morning.

In 21 games dating back to 1931, per 11v11 data, Greece leads the series with nine wins to six for Hungary with six games drawn. But since 2005, when the teams met for the first time after a 12-year hiatus, the Greek side has had the better of the rivalry, winning nine against six losses and six draws.

Kristin Nemeth of MLS team Sporting Kansas City returns to the Hungary national team for the first time since March. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

