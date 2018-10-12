Bristol Palin Slams Dakota Meyer For Story About Daughter’s Birth, Calling It ‘False Evil Information’

Bristol Palin and ex-husband Dakota Meyer appear to be at war.

Yesterday, Meyer took to his Instagram account to slam Palin for how she handled the birth of their first daughter, Sailor. As the Inquisitr shared, Meyer posted a photo of himself along with his daughter Sailor as well as a lengthy caption explaining that he found out about the birth of their daughter on Twitter.

“I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity,” he said in part of the rant. “I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter–can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth?”

Until today, Palin had remained silent but finally spoke with Radar Online to share her side of the story. To start off her statement, Palin said that she usually chooses to turn the other cheek when it comes to her children but she simply could not bite her tongue on this particular story.

“But for Dakota Meyer to say that he found out about the birth of our daughter from Twitter, is absolutely not true. I will not stand by and allow false evil information, such as this, to be printed for our daughter to see one day.”

Bristol then goes on to explain that it was actually Dakota who told her not to contact him after they broke up. But even after that, Palin says she contacted Meyer after her 12th week ultrasound to inform him that they were having a girl and she also told him the baby’s due date.

She says that she did not hear from Dakota again until just a few days before the birth of their daughter. Palin tells the publication that she received a letter from Meyer, saying that he expected to be a custodial parent and wanted 50/50 custody of the baby.

“As most concerned mothers would — I froze. I had just gone through nine months of my pregnancy without the support, or even acknowledgement, from Dakota”

In addition, Palin directed her Instagram followers to a link to the the article in her most recent Instagram story. The mother of three told fans that it was her turn to speak now and asked them to swipe up to read the story.

“I hate feeling like I have to defend myself, but I have no choice but to address this issue,” the 27-year-old said.

So far, Meyer has yet to clap back at his ex’s response.