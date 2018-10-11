How Much Will Scarlett Johansson Make From Marvel For ‘Black Widow’? Apparently, It’s $15 Million

This move will reportedly see Scarlett Johansson receive the same amount as her male counterparts.

Most people know that anything that Marvel touches at the moment turns to gold, bringing in big bucks for both Marvel and those associated with the production of their product. However, according to new reports, Scarlett Johansson is set to receive $15 million thanks to her role as Black Widow in the upcoming movie based on this character.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this pay packet is the equivalent to those of Johansson’s male counterparts. In particular, THR states that both Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned the same amount of money from their ventures as Captain America and Thor in this year’s Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War. In addition, it is reported that Evans and Hemsworth also received $15 million for Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as a fourth upcoming Avengers movie.

If this is the case, it is certainly a win for women who have been advocating the same pay rate as men for many years now in Hollywood.

While the $15 million figure has been thrown around as a current and standard Marvel payday for the leading characters in their movies, Marvel actually disputes this amount. A spokesperson for Marvel issued the following statement on the matter.

“Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms.”

Marvel

If the $15 million amount is correct, along with previous public statements on earnings, it means that actors starring in Marvel movies are now earning much more than they did in earlier movies.

THR states that Robert Downey Jr. is reported to have only taken home $500,000 for the first Iron Man movie. Scarlett Johansson is also reported as only making a “low-seven-figure salary” for the first Avengers movie which was released in 2012 and was only her second appearance as Black Widow. In regard to the recent and successful Black Panther movie, Chadwick Boseman is also reported as receiving “a seven-figure paycheck” to star in the Marvel movie. However, Boseman’s salary is expected to inflate significantly for the Black Panther sequel. Brie Larson is also reported to be receiving $5 million for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

According to a video report by E! News, Scarlett Johansson has played the role of Black Widow in six other Marvel movies. However, this is the first time she gets a movie dedicated to her character. As yet, a release date for the Black Widow movie has not been set.