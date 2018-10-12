Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Suffers Pregnancy Scare, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, have been dating for over a year, and things are seemingly serious between them, but are they ready to have kids?

According to an October 11 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie allegedly recently suffered a pregnancy scare. The couple reportedly believed that the model, 20, might be pregnant after she was feeling under the weather recently.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie woke up feeling sick and like something was “off” with her body. Disick, who shares three children with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, allegedly believed that Sofia may be pregnant, and got excited about the possibility of having a fourth child.

“Sofia was totally not feeling well the other day and thought she might have been pregnant. She was nauseous all morning and feeling like something was horribly off with her body. Scott, who has been through it before with Kourtney, immediately thought Sofia might be carrying his baby and was surprisingly happy and excited,” the insider said.

However, Richie’s reaction to possibly being pregnant was reportedly not as optimistic as Disick. Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, was said to be relieved when she found out that she wasn’t pregnant with Scott’s child.

“Sofia was more nervous, cautious and scared about what could be. She thought they had always been really careful when having sex. The upset tummy feelings passed after a day and Sofia soon learned she would not be a mom but instead probably ate something weird, which was a big relief for her but left Scott a little sad,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s fatherly side is allegedly one of the things that first attracted Sofia Richie to him. The model reportedly knew that he had three kids when she began dating him, and quickly came to terms with the fact that the children, as well as their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, would be in her life as long as she and Scott were together.

In addition, the model reportedly doesn’t mind Scott and Kourtney’s close bond and co-parenting relationship. The parents recently took their children to New York for the weekend, and Sofia did not tag along.

The insider claims that as long as Scott Disick is open and honest about his feelings and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, things will be fine between he and Sofia Richie.