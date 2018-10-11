Hailey Baldwin Posts Smiling Selfie In Coors Light Jacket As Selena Gomez Is Hospitalized

Hailey Baldwin posted an Instagram story of herself earlier today, and it shows her smiling as she wore an oversized Coors Light jacket. She wore her hair down, and took the selfie in the mirror.

However, the timing of the picture takes away from the moment. The issue is that her husband Justin Bieber’s long time on-again, off-again girlfriend is currently hospitalized in a mental ward following an emotional “breakdown.” Selena Gomez’s drinking habits have also come under greater scrutiny following her admittance to the hospital, as sources reminded people that doctors have warned Selena to stop drinking. Her family has also noted that if she doesn’t embrace sobriety, “she could die,” according to the Inquisitr.

The news has rocked fans, but also Selena’s closest friends. And while it’s hard to know whether she and Justin are still speaking, he was spotted looking upset and even crying as he and Hailey headed to their pastor’s house. This occurred soon after the news broke about Gomez’s hospitalization, reported Radar Online.

So while there’s nothing wrong with Hailey posting an Insta story about whatever she pleases, it comes at a sensitive time. Most of the relationship drama is based on the fact that Justin and Selena were constantly dating each other over many years.

And while Justin never proposed to Selena, he asked Hailey to marry him. And it appeared to the fans that the proposal came rather suddenly, thus adding fuel to the fire.

Even Selena’s mom thinks Justin has something to do with the breakdown. This is what a source said.

“[Selena’s mom] thinks Selena’s breakdown partially has to do with her heartbreak over Justin.”

But more so than the heartbreak, people are pointing at Selena’s lack of sobriety as a huge factor. After all, Gomez can’t drink like everyone else and be ok, since she underwent a serious kidney transplant operation.

Some also believe Demi Lovato’s relapse also took a toll on Selena. This is what she had to say about Demi during an interview with Elle.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say.”

And this is what Selena had to say about her drinking.