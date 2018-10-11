After Hospitalization, Selena Gomez Seeks ‘Dialectical Behavior Therapy’ — So, What Is That?

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is one treatment that can be effective for emotional breakdowns.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez has suffered a series of emotional breakdowns recently. As a result of this, she is seeking a treatment called Dialectical Behavior Therapy. So, what is this treatment and how effective if it?

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Selena Gomez has suffered a low white blood count in relation to her previous kidney transplant. After treatment and being sent home, a second trip to the hospital revealed her blood count was still down. However, according to TMZ, when Selena tried to leave the hospital on that second visit, she was told she was not able to leave. As a result of this complication and possible other undetermined factors, it is reported that Selena has suffered a series of emotional breakdowns which has seen her receive treatment at a psychiatric facility.

Along with seeking the usual therapies associated with an emotional breakdown, People is reporting that Selena Gomez is also using Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT).

So, what is Dialectical Behavior Therapy?

According to the source who spoke to People, DBT is a method “designed to help identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.”

In short, this means that the therapy aims to alter the negative thought patterns and behaviors within an individual. So, if you imagine all those times you have thought to yourself that you are worthless or unable to do a task, DBT aims to change these thought processes and, therefore, change other outward behavioral issues.

According to Psych Central, this sort of therapy was “developed in the late 1980s by psychologist Marsha M. Linehan.” It was initially used as a treatment method for those suffering from borderline personality disorder. However, since then, it has also been used on a variety of mental and emotional disorders.

Using cognitive-behavioral, or talk therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy “emphasizes the psychosocial aspects of treatment.” In addition, DBT looks at common triggers that some people are more likely to be overly sensitive to. The suggestion is that some people are more “prone to react in a more intense and out-of-the-ordinary manner toward certain emotional situations, primarily those found in romantic, family and friend relationships.” DBT aims to use talk therapy to alter the way these sorts of people react to their trigger situations and how they can more effectively manage their emotional experiences.

As for how effective this treatment is depends on each individual case. As Science Direct points out, DBT has been considered effective in “randomized controlled trials with women with borderline personality disorder and histories of chronic self-inflicted injury including suicide attempts.” Out of the 24 women followed in one of the DBT trials, after one year, DBT “showed a significant reduction in the number and severity of self-inflicted injuries, psychiatric-related emergency room visits, psychiatric inpatient admissions and days, and the number of crisis treatment systems engaged.” Overall, DBT is considered a helpful method for those individuals who respond to the treatment.

And, as is usual with therapies that treat emotional disorders, many therapies are often employed in order to find the treatment, or treatments, that works best for the individual.